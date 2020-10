The situation in the country is so alarming and the question now is “how much damage can be done?”

If you have been following the #EndSARS protest, then you must have known that the country is in ruins as there are news here and there in regards to the aftermath of the killings in Lekki toll gate.

This time, a video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment suspected thugs made away with expensive gadgets in a Spar supermarket located in Lekki.

See video below;