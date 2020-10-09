EndSARS: “This is not the time to post beautiful pictures” – Tacha slams her colleagues

Former big brother Naija housemate, Tacha has called out celebrities who are yet to join in the ongoing #EndSARS campaign, but have been posting photos online.

According to her, this is not the time for pictures and they should all be productive and join the protest online or offline. Recall that yesterday, Tacha joined other celebrities in Lagos, to protest against police brutality.

“This is not the time for beauty zone, this is not the time for you to post your beautiful pictures and videos, this is not the time. This is the time for you to join in, whether online or offline. Join in, be productive. This is not the time for your nice pictures. If it hasn’t affected you, it is going to affect you in the future. This affects us all” she said.

Watch the video below: