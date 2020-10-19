Connect with us

#EndSARS: “This is not about politics, tribe or religion” – Harrysong warns Northern youths (video)

53 mins ago

#EndSARS: “This is not about politics, tribe or religion” – Harrysong warns Northern youths (video)

39-year-old ”Kingmaker”, Harrison Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong posted a video on his Instagram page this morning directed at youths in Northern Nigeria.

According to Alterplate record label founder, the end SARS protest is not about politics, tribe, or religion.

This comes after some youths in Northern Nigeria took to social media to allege that the EndSARS protest has been politicized.

‘Leave the streets’ – Terry Waya tells #EndSARS protesters

53 mins ago

October 19, 2020

Terry Waya, billionaire father of Big Brother Nigeria’s Kiddwaya has urged EndSARS protesters across the country to leave the streets to allow peace reign.

 

The business mogul made the appeal on his Instagram page, saying he’s “fully” with protesters in the “battle to end not only SARS but all forms of brutality and oppression, whether military or government.”

However, he advised Nigerian youths, who have been protesting for more than a week now, to “allow peace to reign by leaving the streets and allow the government to implement what they have promised to do.”

Read his full post below:

“Be Your Brother’s Keeper, You are No Different From the Oppressor”- Runtown

54 mins ago

October 19, 2020

Popular Nigerian artiste, Runtown has taken to his Twitter to remind protesters of the importance of looking out for each other during the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

This comes after the infamous Twitter influencer, @segalink’s homophobic attack on Nigerians who are protesting police brutality. He dismissed the protests as an LGBTQ and Feminist movement, saying it was “demonic agenda” and stirring a heated row on social media, which divided Nigerians.

Runtown joined many people to call out this divisive tactic. “This is a fight for every Nigerian youth irrespective of WHO AND WHAT you are ! PLEASE DO NOT LOSE FOCUS !! #EndPoliceBrutality,” he tweeted, adding, “And please guys…when you are out there PROTESTING, BE YOUR BROTHER’S KEEPER or you are no different from the OPPRESSOR !! #EndSARS.”

See his tweets below;

#EndSARS: Lagos loses N234 million to tollgate closure

2 hours ago

October 19, 2020

At least 234 million naira has been lost by the Lagos statement government, owing to the closure of tollgates in the Lekki area of Lagos as the #EndSARS protests continue.

However, LASG has continued to generate money from adverts at the toll plazas, The Punch reports.

The figure was collated from the daily and monthly targets set for the government-owned tollgates, which are being managed by the Lekki Concession Company.

A Lagos State commissioner told The Punch that the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge was expected to generate about N10m daily, while the Admiralty Circle Plaza along the Lekki-Epe Expressway was looking at an expected daily revenue of no less than N16.6m.

He said the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge was not expected to generate less than N300m monthly, while the Admiralty Circle Plaza generates about N500m monthly.

“At least 80,000 cars use the tollgates every day. The figure could be higher or lower depending on the day of the week. However, since the protests started, the Lekki tollgate has been completely shut, while the Ikoyi one has been left permanently open for people to use without payment,” the commissioner said.

SUV’s pay N250 at the Admiralty Toll Plaza, while saloon also known as Sedan cars pay N200.

Whereas, at the Ikoyi-Link Bridge, toll for SUVs, mini vans and light trucks is N400.

Heavy duty trucks/buses with two or more heavy axles pay N1,000 at the Admiralty Circle Plaza on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, according to the LCC.

