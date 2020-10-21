News Feed
#EndSARS: We’ll Be Back After The Curfew – Falz Tells Sanwo-olu (Video)
Nigerian singer, lawyer and activist, Folarin Falana alias Falz has told the government that the #EndSARS protesters will be back as soon as the curfew is lifted.
His reaction is coming hours after Lagos and other states in the country declared 24hour curfew to douse tensions arising from heated #EndSARS protests across Nigeria.
Falz however appealed to all the protesters to stay at home and respect the curfew declared by the Lagos State government today.
Recall that the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, declared a 24-hour curfew in the State starting from 4pm, 20th October 2020.
Sequel to the above, Falz in a statement on his Twitter handle, accompanied with a video clip, reiterated that #EndSARS protests started peacefully and have remained peaceful.
He accused the government of introducing unscrupulous elements into the protest to discredit the calls by the protesters.
He said the leaders are exhibiting signs of a failed government but they will continue to make their demands known until the government responds.
According to Falz, this is just half time, and protesters will be back on streets and roads as soon as the curfew is lifted.
He tweeted, “In the light of all the thuggery we’ve seen, and the curfew imposed in Lagos state, it is important that we all stay safe rather than lose more lives.
We are still adamant about our demands and this is just HALF TIME!! We shall be back once the curfew is lifted #EndSars.”
Watch Falz speak in the video below:
In the light of all the thuggery we’ve seen, and the curfew imposed in Lagos state, it is important that we all stay safe rather than lose more lives.
We are still adamant about our demands and this is just HALF TIME!! We shall be back once the curfew is lifted #EndSars pic.twitter.com/nFSxjo8ELv
— Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 20, 2020
#EndSARS: ‘Forces beyond my control shot at protesters in Lekki’, says Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an immediate investigation into the shootings at Lekki, hours after he imposed a curfew in the state.
Men dressed in military gear opened fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate around 7pm on Tuesday, October 20, leaving many dead, injured and hospitalised.
The lights and security cameras were turned off before the shootings began.
“Members of the Nigerian army pulled up on us and they started firing. They were shooting, they were firing straight at us and a lot of people got hit. I just barely survived,” says Akinbosola Ogunsanya, who was at the scene of the incident.
The protesters have been calling for an end to police brutality since October 4; and had blocked the Lekki-Epe toll gate, Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge and other major roads in Lagos, while staging sit-in, candle-lit processions for victims of police brutality.
The protests had turned violent and fatal in Lagos and across the country, however, with hoodlums hijacking the marches and burning down police stations for effect.
Sanwo-Olu announced a 24-hour curfew at noon of October 20 in a bid to curtail the violence and halt the anarchy.
The governor initially announced that the curfew would commence at 4pm. This was later moved to 9pm.
The men in military gear opened fire on the unarmed protesters two hours before the curfew was billed to kick off.
Reports say at least 10 people died during the shooting.
Sanwo-Olu, who said he never gave the order, added that he’s visited the scene of the incident and hospitals.
“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger,” the governor said.
“I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki.
“It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.”
This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.
I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki . pic.twitter.com/r5idAn9Pxw
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020
Sanwo-Olu also said he’s going to address residents of the state formally at dawn.
“There are currently 10 patients at the General Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care.
“3 patients have been discharged and we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.
“As the governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the federal government to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents.
“I will give a state broadcast in the morning,” he added.
Nigeria Police Shooting Live Rounds At Yaba, Lagos
Popular Nigeria Instagram comedian, Mr Macaroni just tweeted an ongoing shooting at Adekunle, Yaba in Lagos.
In the tweet, the twitter said the Nigeria Police are the ones shooting.
Watch Video below;
Policemen are shooting live rounds at Adekunle, YABA right now. On Herbert Macaulay. Please stay safe everyone!!
RT to warn others!!#EndSARS #LekkiMassacre #Lekkitollgate #LekkiGenocide #BlackTuesdayNigeria Beyonce • RCCG • Sanwo-Olupic.twitter.com/hqxqoyRwNM
— DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii__) October 21, 2020
Once you know who controls Toll Gate, who ordered the removal of CCTV, then you know who’s responsible for #LekkiMassacre – AY Comedian
Comedian, movie producer, actor, writer and entrepreneur Ayo Richard Makun fondly called AY has asked intelligent questions with links to who is responsible for the unlawful Lekki killings last night.
Recall that last night, October 20, Nigerian security men shot and killed some #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.
Sequel to the above, Nigerians are now asking questions as to who masterminded the Lekki massacre?
Taking to Twitter, Comedian AY said once who controls toll gate, who ordered removal of CCTV from the toll gate is known, then the “who?” question becomes answered.
AY tweeted, “Who controls tollgate?
Who ordered for removal of light from the tollgate?
Who ordered the removal of cctv from the tollgate?
Once you know who has the authority over the above, you would know who was responsible for the shootings today. I am in my house come and kill me too”
Who controls tollgate?
Who ordered for removal of light from the tollgate?
Who ordered the removal of cctv from the tollgate?
Once you know who has the authority over the above, you would know who was responsible for the shootings today. I am in my house come and kill me too
— AY COMEDIAN (@AYCOMEDIAN) October 20, 2020
