EndSARS: ‘This Fight Is Bigger Than An Individual’ – VJ Adams

Popular OAP, VJ Adams, has stated that the ongoing protests against police and SARS brutality is bigger than one individual.

Taking to Twitter to share his views, the media personality wants every activist and protester to stand together as opposed to choosing one individual to lead the fights.

He writes:

“This is bigger than an individual.. #EndPoliceBrutality”

It appears the disc jockey cum actor has also thrown a shade at DJ Cuppy for her statement that she donated funds behind closed doors.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Lucy signs new brand influencer deal

“All of a sudden you wey be May weather don turn Clarence Peters (Working behind the scenes) when e reach #EndPoliceBrutality kare“, he tweeted subsequently.

See his tweets below: