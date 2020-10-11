EndSARS: “There’s nothing in President Buhari’s head. He’s tall for nothing” – Samklef

Samklef, the producer of Wizkid’s hit single, Tease Me and five other songs in Wizkid’s first album has taken a swipe at President Buhari as a result of his failure to bring the SARS brutality to a halt.
Samklef laughed over a time when it used to be said that President Buhari is the best man to bring an end to Boko Haram because of the fact that he is an ex-military man.
Samklef went further to describe President Buhari as a tall for nothing man who posesses an empty head.
I remember when dem been dey say buhari go fit defeat Boko haram Na military man b4 I laff. This man just tall for nothing. Nothing dey him head.
— PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) October 10, 2020