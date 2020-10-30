Connect with us

#EndSARS: ‘The Protests Was Always Bigger Than SARS’ – Rapper, Vector

Published

1 hour ago

on

Vector

Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector, has stated that the End SARS protests was always bigger than just ending a rogue police unit.

The hip hop musician cum actor took to his Twitter page to share a picture of himself as he writes that Nigerians will realize sooner or later that the protests was a much bigger movement.

In his words:

“Only idiots kill what they should keep. Only idiots do that. #EndSARS was always bigger than sars. With more time you will see clearer. Na brain dey help man learn how to use weapons and only the wise sees to turn the brain into the ultimate weapon. #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria”

See his tweet below:

The rapper’s post

Entertainment

Rapper Pepenazi Ties Knot With His Fianceè, Janine

Published

1 min ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Pepenazi and his fiancée, Janine

Nigeria rapper, Pepenazi,who is also media personality Dotun’s brother, finally tied the nuptial knot with his fiancée, Janine on Friday.

According to reports, the couple got married at the Ikoyi registry, Lagos in the presence of their close friends and family.

OAP Dotun broke the exciting news on social media and he also shared photos from the civil marriage ceremony.

In the photos, Pepenazi, who is now a married man, wore a dapper tuxedo while his bride donned a beautiful white gown.

Information Nigeria recalls the pair got engaged in February.

See the photos below:

Entertainment

‘Kanye Got Me A Lifelike Hologram Of My Dad For My 40th Birthday’ – Kim Kardashian

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Kim Kardashian

American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, has shared the gift her husband, Kanye West, surprised her with on her 40th birthday – a lifelike hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

The fashion entrepreneur took to her Twitter page to share the video of her father’s hologram speaking. She wrote:

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”

She further tweeted:

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail.”

Watch the video HERE

Entertainment

‘Wizkid Represents Surulere Constituency More Than Desmond Elliot’ – OAP Do2dtun

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Do2dtun

Popular OAP, Do2dtun, has stated that Wizkid is a better representative of Surulere constituency than Desmond Elliot, Nollywood veteran cum Lagos State House of Assembly representative.

The radio host cum music entertainer took to his Twitter page to say that he is not moved by the lawmaker’s apology. Information Nigeria recalls Desmond Elliot referred to social media users as ‘children’ during his speech.

Although the veteran actor later apologized for his words, Do2dtun, who says he is from Surulere, has vowed not to vote Desmond Elliot in the coming elections.

His tweet reads:

“If you like apologize. I be Surulere boy, omo Aguda born and bred. I no fit vote you lai lai. Wizkid have represented surulere constituency more than you’ve ever done and he is not even a politician”

See his tweet below:

Do2dtun’s tweet

