EndSARS: ‘The Protests Was Always Bigger Than SARS’ – Rapper, Vector

Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector, has stated that the End SARS protests was always bigger than just ending a rogue police unit.

The hip hop musician cum actor took to his Twitter page to share a picture of himself as he writes that Nigerians will realize sooner or later that the protests was a much bigger movement.

In his words:

“Only idiots kill what they should keep. Only idiots do that. #EndSARS was always bigger than sars. With more time you will see clearer. Na brain dey help man learn how to use weapons and only the wise sees to turn the brain into the ultimate weapon. #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria”

See his tweet below: