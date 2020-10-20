EndSARS: ‘The Protest Is Being Hijacked By Hoodlums’ – Femi Kuti

Veteran Afro beat musician, Femi Anikulapo Kuti, has stated that the ongoing #EndSARS protest is being hijacked by hoodlums or political thugs.

The multiple Grammy nominee took to his verified Twitter page to condemn the violence being perpetrated by the hoodlums in the name of the protest. He had shared a video condemning the violence.

A Twitter user then replied:

“This is not right at all. Against everything the #endsars protest stands for.”

Clarifying that the peaceful protesters will not descend so low to create violence, he replied the web user thus:

“LET US BE CLEAR THIS ISNT THE WORK OF THE PEACEFUL PROTEST. The protest is being hijacked FOR POLITICAL REASONS OR BY hoodlums.”

