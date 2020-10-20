Connect with us

Entertainment

#EndSARS: ‘The Protest Is Being Hijacked By Hoodlums’ – Femi Kuti

Published

22 seconds ago

on

femi Kuti
#EndSARS: 'Seun Is Younger, He'll Be At The Protest Ground More' - Femi Kuti

Femi Kuti

Veteran Afro beat musician, Femi Anikulapo Kuti, has stated that the ongoing #EndSARS protest is being hijacked by hoodlums or political thugs.

The multiple Grammy nominee took to his verified Twitter page to condemn the violence being perpetrated by the hoodlums in the name of the protest. He had shared a video condemning the violence.

A Twitter user then replied:

“This is not right at all. Against everything the #endsars protest stands for.”

Read AlsoFemi Kuti Reveals Why He Refused Osinbajo’s Request To Join APC

Clarifying that the peaceful protesters will not descend so low to create violence, he replied the web user thus:

“LET US BE CLEAR THIS ISNT THE WORK OF THE PEACEFUL PROTEST. The protest is being hijacked FOR POLITICAL REASONS OR BY hoodlums.”

See his tweet below:

Femi Kuti’s post

#EndSARS: ‘Lagos Curfew Will Not Discourage Us’ – Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju

Published

10 seconds ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Kemi Lala Akindoju
Kemi Lala Akindoju

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, has affirmed that the curfew imposed by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will not be able to discourage supporters of the #EndSARS movement.

The movie star made this known via her verified Twitter account. She said the protesters will continue to make their demands, adding that she hopes the thugs will be arrested and brought to book for their disruptive and destructive activities.

Read AlsoBBNaija: Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju Empathizes With Laycon Over Erica

In her words:

“This curfew will not deter or discourage us. We will not be quiet. We hope y’all can arrest the thugs and we will continue making our demands. #EndSARS”

See her tweet below:

Kemi Lala Akindoju’s tweet

#EndSARS: ‘Next Generation Will Be More Brutal’ – BBNaija’s Mike Edwards

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

Mike Edwards
BBNaija Mike Edwards

BBNaija Mike Edwards

Reality TV star, Mike Edwards, has stated that the next generation of Nigerian youths will be more brutal than the current generation. This is related to the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

He thinks this will be the case if the Nigerian government fails to put an end to marginalization and injustice. Taking to Twitter, the first runner-up of the BBNaija reality TV show ‘Pepper Dem’ season writes:

Read AlsoMike Edwards Set To Lead #EndSarsProtest In London

“If the government refuse to develop the region and continue the marginalizaion and injustice, the youths or the next people coming after us I think will be more brutal than what we have done. #EndSARS”

See his tweet below:

Mike Edwards’ tweet

 

#EndSARS: ‘It Hurts Knowing This Country Has Potential’ – Singer Tekno

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

#EndSWAT: How is there a future when all our leaders are at the near end of their careers – Tekno to FG

Tekno

Nigerian musician, Augustine Miles Kelechi alias Tekno, has shared how hurt he is over the ongoing #EndSARS protest, especially because of the potential for greatness in the country.

The 27-year-old Afro pop singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to post thus:

“Everyone of them knows the truth about this country…… it is bad bad.. It just hurts bad knowing the potential of this country.. E Dey pain me gan #endsars #EndSARS #EndsSARS”

Read AlsoDavido Gives Credit To Tekno For His Hit Song ‘If’ (Video)

The artist has also berated the system of gerontocracy in the country. “Old people leading us for how long! How is there a future when all our leaders are at the near end of their careers, how will they want something new when they all old“, he tweeted.

See his posts below:

Tekno’s post

Tekno’s post

Trending