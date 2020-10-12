EndSARS: ‘The People Are Saying You’re Full Of Shit’ – Trey Songz Calls Out Buhari

American singer, Trey Songz has called out the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari over his reaction to the #EndSARS campaign.

Information Nigeria recalls the international singer had joined thousands of protesters calling for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS) in the penultimate week.

Taking to Twitter, Trey Songz reacted to a statement made by President Buhari in response to the on-going protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings by the rogue police unit.

Reacting to the tweet, the singer told Buhari that “The people saying you full of shit fam”.

The singer also reacted to the termination of SARS, writing;

“Reading this article looks as though they just gon re employ these same officers in different positions. BULLSHIT!!!”.

