EndSARS: ‘The Only People I Pity Are The Poor’ – Actress Caroline Hutchings

Nigerian actress, Caroline Hutchings, formerly known as Caroline Danjuma, has revealed that she pities only the poor during this trying time of End SARS. The movie star took to her Instagram page to share why the poor are the most affected during this period.

She also said that a lot of celebrities ranting on social media have passports that will enable them elope easily if things get out of hand. In her words:

“So much that I want to say .. history will teach you a lot .. the only people I pity are the poor .. forget all the ranting on social media, some of us have our passports ready to elope ..

Read Also: Oritsefemi’s Wife, Nabila Thanks Caroline Danjuma For Her Support; Returns To Her Matrimonial Home

some of us cant speak up because we still consider the contracts with our political friends, it is all about our pockets. Some of us can’t talk because we really do not care since our kids were birth abroad.

So much I want to say .. but here I am weeping in silence .. I wish I could turn it around.”

See her post below: