Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘The Only People I Pity Are The Poor’ – Actress Caroline Hutchings
Nigerian actress, Caroline Hutchings, formerly known as Caroline Danjuma, has revealed that she pities only the poor during this trying time of End SARS. The movie star took to her Instagram page to share why the poor are the most affected during this period.
She also said that a lot of celebrities ranting on social media have passports that will enable them elope easily if things get out of hand. In her words:
“So much that I want to say .. history will teach you a lot .. the only people I pity are the poor .. forget all the ranting on social media, some of us have our passports ready to elope ..
some of us cant speak up because we still consider the contracts with our political friends, it is all about our pockets. Some of us can’t talk because we really do not care since our kids were birth abroad.
So much I want to say .. but here I am weeping in silence .. I wish I could turn it around.”
See her post below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Wathoni Set To Launch New Book
Reality TV star, Wathoni Anyasi, is set to launch a new book. The former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate and mother of one took to her Twitter page to reveal this. She also added that she is not in a competition with anyone. Rather, all she wants is to be and do better each day.
In her words:
“Never felt like I was in a competition with anyone. All I want is to be and do better each day. I hype those I love and want to see them win too.
Countdown to my book launch A lot going on has delayed so many things I have been working on. God’s time regardless”
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘This Made Me Smile’ – Davido Reacts To Video Of A Baby Enjoying ‘Fem’
Nigerian singer, Davido, has reacted to a viral video of a baby enjoying his hit song, ‘Fem’. The video, which has been in circulation on social media, shows a little baby refusing to watch cartoons.
The baby cries as a way of saying he does not want to watch the cartoon being played for him. His mother then changes it to the music video for ‘Fem’. Immediately the song comes on, the baby’s countenance changes to happiness.
Reacting to the video, Davido took to his Twitter page to write:
“Haven’t been in the best of moods lately but this made me smile ….”
See Davido’s tweet below:
Watch the video HERE
Entertainment
‘The Bible Has Every Scenario You Can Think Of’ – Actress Jemima Osunde
Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde, has stated that the Bible has every scenario that one can ever think of or imagine. The movie star made this known via her Twitter page.
According to her, the Bible has everything. In her words:
“Honestly, the Bible has everything. Every single scenario you can think of, there’s something about it in the Bible.”
Shortly after posting the tweet, she received some mocking and sarcastic comments. This made her clarify what she actually meant.
“I said ‘scenario’. I’m talking human interactions, dynamics and the outcome of these dynamics and some ignoramuses are asking me to show them quantum physics in the Bible”, she further tweeted.
See her tweets below:
