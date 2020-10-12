EndSARS: ‘The Next Generation Must Not Suffer What We Suffered’ – Adesua Etomi

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi Wellington, has lent her voice to the trending conversation on SARS brutality.

The award winning movie star does not want the next generation to suffer the hardships previous generations have suffered in Nigeria. Taking to Twitter, she replies a tweet that shares the statement made by a former SARS commander, Vandefan Tersugh James (Rtd CSP).

The tweet reads:

“Watching AIT Live now and a former SARS Commander Vandefan Tersugh James (Rtd CSP) is actually justifying searching people’s phones. Saying young people can’t be driving cars of >N7m if something is not wrong. Unless it’s from their families. #SARSMUSTEND #EndSARS”

Adesua’s reply reads:

“This is the ‘we suffered, so you must suffer’ mentality. It’s disgusting. Those that come after us MUST NOT suffer what we suffered. The next generation should be better off, hence why this fight is important. #SARSMUSTEND”

See her tweet below: