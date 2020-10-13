EndSARS: Kanye West Condemns Police Brutality In Nigeria

Kanye West has spoken about the ongoing #EndSars Protests in Nigeria.

The rapper and entrepreneur took to his verified Twitter account to write; “I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality.”

The “Jesus Walk” rapper also added: “the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”

I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

End Special Anti-Robbery Squad (End SARS) or #EndSARS is a social movement in Nigeria that started on Twitter calling for banning of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force blighted by accusations of kidnapping, murder, theft, rape, torture, unlawful arrests, high-handedness, humiliation, unlawful detention, extrajudicial killings, and extortion. It is a call to end police oppression and brutality in Nigeria.