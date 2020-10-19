EndSARS: ‘The Government Does Not Want To Do The Right Things’ – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva

Reality TV star, Leo Da Silva, has shared his take on the approach of the Nigerian government as regards the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protests.

The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate took to his Twitter page to state that the federal government is fully aware of all the atrocities going on in the country, but does not want to do the right things so that things can be better.

His tweet reads:

“Any video you see of attacks and there is no placards by the attackers, that’s how you know sponsored thugs. The Government would rather keep things as they are than do the right things. It shows the Government is aware of all the atrocities and support it. #EndSARS”

See his tweet below: