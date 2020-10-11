EndSARS: Take the protest to church — Singer Small Doctor

Adekunle Temitope (born 27 May 1996), better known by his stage name Small Doctor has urged Nigerians to take the #EndSARS Protest to church tomorrow.

Taking to his twitter, the singer who led a massive protest in Agege yesterday wrote that everyone should remember to take at least one placard or banner in order to attract the attention of clergymen.

He wrote:

”Tomorrow Is SundayThinking face there Will Be Church Services, Remember To Hold Atleast One Of The #Endpolicebrutality #Endsars Banner Or Placard. RAISE IT UP During Sermon, Our Pastors/Priests Must Talk About It. This Is A Fight For All Raised fist#Endpolicebrutality #EndsarsNow #EndSars