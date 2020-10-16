EndSARS: Tacha cries out over how long it’s taking the government to end police brutality in the country

Ex Big Brother Naija Housemate, and one of Nigeria’s most notable influencers, Natacha Akide, popularly called ‘Tacha’ has cried out on her Instagram live over how long it’s taking the government to end police brutality in the country.

The reality star who is one of the many celebrities to have spoken out and protested against police brutality in Nigeria, also shared her experience with the Nigerian police.

According to the her, protesters have been on the street for a week now, saying the same thing.

Sharing her experience on her birthday 2/3 years ago, Tacha revealed she was brutalized by the police.

“They opened the boot and told me to get into the boot, I put my mobile phone in my hair and I tied it. They put me and other boys inside the boot” she said.