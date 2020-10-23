Police Brutality must stop, says Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu

John Ogu, Nigeria’s Super Eagles midfielder, has backed the end SARS protest by calling for a boycott of their upcoming games to protest against police brutality in the country.

Information Nigeria recalls the Nigerian youths took to the streets to call for the total disbandment of the rogue police unit, SARS.

The unit was, however, dissolved on October 11 but the protests have persisted and rights group Amnesty International said soldiers and police killed at least 12 people in Lekki and Alausa.

The army denied soldiers were at the site of the shooting.

“There are games coming up and if we boycott these games I’m sure they’ll know we’ve made a statement … I believe most of my colleagues understand where I’m coming from,” Ogu told the BBC network.

“What’s the point in representing the country if this is what the politicians, the people we’re representing, can do to us? I feel like this is the best thing to do now until they get back to their senses and listen to us.

“We want a good government, the police brutality to stop, we want the SARS to stop, we want the killings to stop, we want good laws, we want job opportunities,” he said.