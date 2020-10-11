EndSARS: ‘Stop Shooting Peaceful Protesters’ Actor Frank Donga Tells Police

Nollywood actor and skit maker, Frank Donga, has been actively involved in the trending conversation on police and SARS brutality.

The actor has taken to his Twitter page to berate the government for their lackadaisical response to the #EndSARS protests. He also appealed to police officials to stop shooting peaceful protesters.

His series of tweets read:

“The apparent silence on #EndSARS from handles that tweet endlessly during elections is interesting. You’re saving data for 2023 ba? We hear you loud & clear. Continue. I tweet in peace”

Read Also: #EndSARS: Singer Burna Boy mounts Billboards across Nigeria

“Dear police officers, would you be happy to hear your child peacefully protested in the university campus and the police on duty shout him/her dead? Why are you shooting peaceful #EndSARS protesters?”

See his tweets below: