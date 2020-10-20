EndSARS: Show You Understand Youths’ Plight, Obasanjo Tells Buhari

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari should demonstrate his care for the protesting youths by attending to their demands.

Obasanjo made this remark when he visited Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday.

He described the #EndSARS protest as the product of an extensive agitation by the Nigerian youth.

He said the youths are clamouring for a better life and there are several ways the government can show it understands their plights by making things easier for them.

“More than 65 percent of our population is under within the ages of 18 and 30; they are not only struggling to acquire education, they are also aspiring for the best that life can offer them,” Obasanjo said.

“Some of them didn’t even get educated, while those who are educated are getting frustrated because of lack of opportunities. We must realize that the lid on the boiling steam would have to be removed.

“But, I believe that there are windows of opportunity which the government can explore to show that it cares about the people’s welfare, especially the youth, as the father of the country and particularly, as the father of the youth.

“Fortunately, the president has children and he knows how youths behave. I believe that the opportunities can still be taken to let the youth know that he, as a father, understands their plight and that his government understands their plight and he is ready to make life better for them.”