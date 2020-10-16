EndSARS: Shehu Sani Blasts Northern Govs Over Support For SARS

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has lambasted Northern Governors over their support for SARS.

Recall that on Thursday, the Northern Governors’ Forum kicked against the disbandment of the police unit.

Reacting to the call, the former Senator condemned their declaration of support for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He queried the reason there are still kidnappings and killings by terrorists and bandits in the Northern States despite the claim that SARS is working in the region.

He wrote:

“Dear Northern Governors, if SARS is working in the North, why has kidnappings and killings by bandits and terrorists continued unabated?

”#EndsSARS”