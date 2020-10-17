EndSARS: ‘Seun Is Younger, He’ll Be At The Protest Ground More’ – Femi Kuti

Veteran Afro beats musician and first son of the late Fela Kuti, Femi Kuti, has revealed why he and his younger brother, Seun Kuti, have not been seen together at the ‘End SARS’ protest grounds.

Taking to Twitter, the multiple Grammy nominee replied a tweet from a fan who was curious enough to ask the question.

Femi Kuti’s reply reads:

“Seun and I were performing at #Felaberation on Thursday. We would have been there together on Thursday, but he was quite far away. Now he’s much more younger than me so I’m quite sure he’ll turn up more. But he’s in total support.”

