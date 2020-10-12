EndSARS: Senator Calls For Closure Of SARS Detention Centres

In the wake of the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country, Senator Ajibola Bashiru has called for the closure of all detention centres used by operatives of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The lawmaker representing Osun Central at the National Assembly, and the chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs made the call on Monday via Twitter following #EndSARS protests nationwide by Nigerian youths despite the disbandment of the police unit.
He expressed that people have lost confidence in government institutions, hence, he urged the police authorities to demonstrate a commitment to ending SARS by closing detention centres.
See his tweet below:
Beyond terse statement that SARS is dissolved, the police authorities must demonstrate commitment to #EndSARS by showing evidence like closure of the many SARS detention centres and formations. It is unfortunate that government institutions has lost confidence of the people!
— Senator Ajibola Basiru Ph.D., BL (@DrSRJ_) October 12, 2020