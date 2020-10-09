EndSARS: Saraki Calls On FG To Engage Protesting Youths

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has called on the Federal Government to engage youths protesting the illegal activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police.
Saraki urged the government to engage the protesting youths on matters concerning their well being.
In a tweet, the former Senate President expressed hope that this approach would help calm the aggrieved youths.
This is coming at a time policemen attacked protesters in Abuja with tear gas and opened fire at protesters in Osun State.
See his tweet below:
The reports of the aggression meted out to young Nigerians protesting the high handedness of rogue units of @PoliceNG are deeply disturbing. Leaders of our nation ought to listen to and engage with our youth on matters concerning their wellbeing. I hope this approach changes soon
— Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 9, 2020