EndSARS: Saraki Calls On FG To Engage Protesting Youths

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has called on the Federal Government to engage youths protesting the illegal activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police.

Saraki urged the government to engage the protesting youths on matters concerning their well being.

In a tweet, the former Senate President expressed hope that this approach would help calm the aggrieved youths.

This is coming at a time policemen attacked protesters in Abuja with tear gas and opened fire at protesters in Osun State.

See his tweet below: