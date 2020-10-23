EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Releases Names Of Police Officers Under Prosecution In Lagos

Jailbreaks and vandalization of properties were during the week reported in some parts of the country due to the civil unrest that has enveloped the entire country.

The first prison break recorded during the week was in Edo State.

Video footages showed the disturbing moment some inmates escaped from Oko Correctional facility in Benin City, Edo State on Monday, October 19, 2020. The inmates had successfully scaled the prison wall.

Information Nigeria understands that some hoodlums broke into Benin prison, popularly called the White House during the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The federal government said that a total of 1,993 inmates in legal custody were freed as a result of the jailbreak in Benin city and Oko.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the ministry’s director, press and public relations, Mohammed Manga on Tuesday.

Nigerians, however, have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms, to express shock at the jail break in Edo. Reports making the rounds suggest that hoodlums or #ENDSARS protesters were responsible for their release.

Nigerians think this is an inside connivance on the part of prison officials, as an effort for the government to release military men to restore order in the country and stop the protest forcefully.

It is against this background that the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, swiftly imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state.

In a similar event that played out, jailbreak occurred in Ondo state on Thursday, October 22.

Not less than 58 inmates at the National Correctional Service Centre in Okitipupa, Ondo State escaped during the prison break.

This came after a 24-hour curfew was put in place by Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Information Nigeria gathered that scores of hoodlums defied the 24-hour curfew on Thursday to break into the centre and set the inmates free.

In another related incident, angry youths attacked the Ikoyi Correctional Centre on Thursday and set the place on fire during an attempted jailbreak.

A video circulating online showed smoke coming from parts of the facility.

It was, however, learnt that security operatives arrived at the correctional facility and they foiled the attempted jailbreak.

This is a season of prison break in Nigeria. Do you think the nationwide endSARS protest has anything to do with these incidents?

