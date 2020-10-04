EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Promises To Address Harassment Of Lagosians

Amidst the ongoing #EndSARS campaign, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed that the state will “speedily” take “appropriate actions” to address increasing police brutality in the state.

Recall that a Twitter user on Saturday shared a video of an alleged shooting of a man in Ughelli, Delta state by SARS operatives, thus leading to the trend #EndSARS on microblogging site, Twitter.

Also Read: ‘FG Will Step Into The Matter’ — Sunday Dare Speaks On #EndSARS

Reacting to the development on social media, the Lagos Governor said: “The safety of our residents is my number one duty as the CSO of Lagos. So, reading reports of seemingly unlawful exploitation by the people charged to protect is very worrying & needs to be addressed immediately. Be assured that appropriate actions will be taken, & speedily too.”