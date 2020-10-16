EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Constitutes Panel Of Enquiry

In a bid to quell the #EndSARS protest which is spreading like a raging inferno across the country, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State has set up a panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS.

This was announced in a statewide broadcast on Thursday.

The panel will be a 7-man panel which will ensure that all those with verifiable cases of SARS brutality or fatality receive compensation.

The Panel will be chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, while members are Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN (representing the Civil Society), Taiwo Lakanu (a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police), Patience Udoh (representing the Civil Society); Segun Awosanya aka Segalink (Human Rights Activist).

Others are Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Mediation Center), a rep/member of the youth-led protest, and a representative of the Human Rights Commission.

There will be a help desk for the complaints and petitions to the panel.