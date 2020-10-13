EndSARS: Sam Adeyemi Calls For Peaceful Protest, Condemns Attack On Protesters

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has condemned the attack on young Nigerian citizens involved in the peaceful #EndSARS protests by police officers.

The clergyman called on the President, and the National Assembly to listen to the voices of the protesting youths.

Also Read: Speaker Gbajabiamila Secures Release Of Arrested #EndSARS Protesters

He made this remark in a lengthy post on Twitter on Tuesday. See his tweet below:

2.Many of us in government were protesting on the streets 26/27 years ago after the annulment of a free and fair election. Some had to escape out of Nigeria. Our heroic acts birthed this democratic dispensation to a large extent. The young ones are only continuing the journey. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 13, 2020

4. For the avoidance of doubt, the old templates for shutting down dissent will not work anymore. Most of this young generation did not grow up under colonial or military rule. They have tools and mindsets we did not have. They will solve problems differently. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 13, 2020

6. The Nigeria Police is a mini Nigeria. Most of the allocation of funds doesn’t trickle down. Officers earn wages that are not livable and are compelled to extort money from citizens. We must change the way police officers and most Nigerians earn money and meet basic needs. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 13, 2020

7. Mr. President, please listen directly to these young citizens. Yara n ka suke. Feel their pain and frustration. Make firm decisions and act. Then speak to the young ones from your heart as a father. God will help you. SARSMUSTEND — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 13, 2020

In a follow-up post, the clergyman called on the protesting youths to eschew violence despite the temptations following the brutality of the police against the protesters.

He also charged them to fight for the future of the country.