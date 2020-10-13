#EndSARS: Sam Adeyemi Calls For Peaceful Protest, Condemns Attack On Protesters

Olayemi Oladotun
Sam Adeyemi

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has condemned the attack on young Nigerian citizens involved in the peaceful #EndSARS protests by police officers.

The clergyman called on the President, and the National Assembly to listen to the voices of the protesting youths.

He made this remark in a lengthy post on Twitter on Tuesday. See his tweet below:

In a follow-up post, the clergyman called on the protesting youths to eschew violence despite the temptations following the brutality of the police against the protesters.

He also charged them to fight for the future of the country.

