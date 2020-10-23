National News
#EndSARS: Reno Omokri Slams Buhari Over National Broadcast
Popular public affairs analyst, Reno Omokri has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide address to Nigerians on the #EndSARS protest in the country.
The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan lambasted the President on Thursday in a series of tweets.
Also Read: Tell Nigerians Who Ordered Lekki shootings, Osundare Urges Buhari
Buhari who addressed the nation more than two weeks after the protest began failed to impress many Nigerians with his address.
Reacting to the speech, Reno, who is a staunch critic of the APC-led government, expressed that the president slapped Nigerians in the face and added salt to injury.
See his tweets below:
General @MBuhari slapped Nigerians in the face. Added salt to injury. Accused us of taking his disbandment of SARS as “weakness”. He showed his weakness by rehabilitating Boko Haram. He showed his wickedness by the #LekkiMassacre of peaceful #EndSARS protesters. VERY EMPTY SPEECH
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 22, 2020
Nothing tangible was said.
•No condolences to victim’s families
•He did not address #LekkiMassacre or promise to bring perpetrators to book
•He did not present a coherent plan on the way forward
•He INSULTED #EndSARS
•Took no responsibility
•He should GO!
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 22, 2020
Listening again to General @MBuhari’s speech, all I saw was blame. Nothing is ever Buhari’s fault. #EndSARS is the fault of #LazyNigerianYouths, and not a President that has refused to try rogue cops. Buhari is a poster boy for the saying that when you are lame, you love to blame
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 23, 2020
A true leader would have spoken to comfort the nation, but this barely educated General @MBuhari spoke to threaten the nation. Who does Buhari think he is? A failure in marriage, life and business, coming to lecture us! If not for quota system, you would have remained a korofo!
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 23, 2020
How Jailbreaks In Edo, Ondo Happened
Jailbreaks and vandalization of properties were during the week reported in some parts of the country due to the civil unrest that has enveloped the entire country.
The first prison break recorded during the week was in Edo State.
Video footages showed the disturbing moment some inmates escaped from Oko Correctional facility in Benin City, Edo State on Monday, October 19, 2020. The inmates had successfully scaled the prison wall.
Information Nigeria understands that some hoodlums broke into Benin prison, popularly called the White House during the #EndSARS protest in the state.
The federal government said that a total of 1,993 inmates in legal custody were freed as a result of the jailbreak in Benin city and Oko.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the ministry’s director, press and public relations, Mohammed Manga on Tuesday.
Nigerians, however, have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms, to express shock at the jail break in Edo. Reports making the rounds suggest that hoodlums or #ENDSARS protesters were responsible for their release.
Nigerians think this is an inside connivance on the part of prison officials, as an effort for the government to release military men to restore order in the country and stop the protest forcefully.
It is against this background that the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, swiftly imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state.
In a similar event that played out, jailbreak occurred in Ondo state on Thursday, October 22.
Not less than 58 inmates at the National Correctional Service Centre in Okitipupa, Ondo State escaped during the prison break.
This came after a 24-hour curfew was put in place by Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.
Information Nigeria gathered that scores of hoodlums defied the 24-hour curfew on Thursday to break into the centre and set the inmates free.
In another related incident, angry youths attacked the Ikoyi Correctional Centre on Thursday and set the place on fire during an attempted jailbreak.
A video circulating online showed smoke coming from parts of the facility.
It was, however, learnt that security operatives arrived at the correctional facility and they foiled the attempted jailbreak.
This is a season of prison break in Nigeria. Do you think the nationwide endSARS protest has anything to do with these incidents?
‘You Are A Dictator, Sociopathic Disgrace’ – Fani-Kayode Attacks Buhari
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide address to #EndSARS protesters and Nigerians.
Recall that on Thursday night, President Buhari after several persuasions addressed the nation over the nationwide protests.
The speech has led to a serious backlash for the President, who failed to mention the shooting of peaceful protesters by armed security officers.
Reacting to the speech, the former Minister described “Buhari’s speech was an insult to our people, a disgrace to humanity and a stench in the nostrils of God.
See his tweet below:
..He has issued his threat &served his warning. It is left to the Nig. people to either stand down, bow their heads in shame, tuck their tail between their legs & run away or stand up, hold their heads up high, knuckle down, dig deep, insist on their rights & refuse to budge.2/3
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 23, 2020
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Releases Names Of Police Officers Under Prosecution In Lagos
In a bid to restore calm in the state, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has released the names of police officers being prosecuted for various human rights violations across the State.
He made this move known via his Twitter handle on Friday morning.
Sanwo-Olu said the prosecution was part of the efforts of his administration to end police brutality in the State.
This is coming following days of violence in several parts of the state following the shooting of protesters by security operatives.
See his lengthy post:
1. State of Lagos v. 1. Insp. Surulere Irede 2. Sgt. Sunday Ogunyemi 3. Corp. Hezekiah Babatunde – Manslaughter. Adjourned to 13/11/2020. Justice Ogunsanya
2. The State of Lagos v. Ogunyemi Olalekan – Murder. Adjourned to 5/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 23, 2020
5. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Alechenu Benedict – Armed Robbery. Arraigned. Hon Justice Coker.
6. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Adebayo Abdullah – Involuntary Manslaughter. Adjourned to 28/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 23, 2020
9. State of Lagos v. 1. Sgt. Segun Okun 2. Capt. Adekunle Oluwarotimi – Manslaughter and Attempted Murder. Last adjournment date 15/7/2020, Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 23, 2020
12. State of Lagos v. Corp. Pepple Boma – Manslaughter. Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.
13. State of Lagos v. Insp. Emmanuel Akpobana – Attempted Murder. Court to give ruling date. Hon Justice Balogun.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 23, 2020
16. State of Lagos v. Edokhe Omokhide – Murder. Adjourned to 12/11/2020. Hon Justice Akinkigbe
17. State of Lagos v. Afolabi Saka – Murder. Newly filed.
18. State of Lagos v. Monday Gabriel – Murder. Newly filed.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 23, 2020
19. State of Lagos v. Yahya Adeshina. Involuntary Manslaughter. Ready for filing.
20. State of Lagos v. Aremu Museliu – Murder. Ready for arraignment. Hon Justice Shonaike
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 23, 2020
