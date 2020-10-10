EndSARS: Regina Daniels Backs Scrapping Of Nigeria’s Rogue Police Unit

Popular actress, Regina Daniels has joined other Nigerians to call for an end to the brutality and extra-judicial killings meted by SARS operatives.

The mother of one, who clocked a new age on Saturday, has joined the #EndSARS movement.

Taking to Instagram, Daniels wrote;

“I have witnessed a lot of brutality and intimidation on my brothers and friends by these men on uniform simply because of good looks, cars or even phones…. I strongly support this movement. #say no to unjust killings, no to brutality, no to intimidation.”

Read Also: Actress Genevieve Nnaji Pens Open Letter To Buhari

See her full post below: