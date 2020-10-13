EndSARS Protests: Tunde Ednut Knocks Wizkid

Popular social media blogger, Tunde Ednut, has thrown a subtle shade at Wizkid. This is implied from the blogger’s recent tweet.

Ednut took to his Twitter page on Tuesday afternoon to state the songs danced to by the #EndSARS protesters at the various protest grounds.

The former musician cum blogger listed Davido’s ‘Fem’, Tekno’s ‘Rara’ and African China’s ‘Lead Us Well’ as the songs that the protesters enjoyed. He then asked what song from the Starboy Entertainment boss can be danced to.

His tweet reads:

“The SARS protest has been a stressful one indeed, but it was nice seeing people dance to Davido’s Fem, Tekno’s Rara, African China’s Lead us well song. Which one can they dance to from Wizkid? No stress?”

See his tweet below: