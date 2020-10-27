EndSARS Protests Politically Motivated – Kogi Governor

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has expressed that the nationwide #EndSARS protests across the country were politically motivated.

Bello made the statement when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Tuesday.

Bello said the protest was sponsored by politicians who are benefitting from the disruptions caused by the demonstrations across the country.

The governor said Nigerians do not need a soothsayer to tell them that the protests had a political undertone even after the government agreed to the demands of the agitators.

“Dear Nigerians, let me tell you, what is happening today, this so-called #EndSARS is politically motivated,” he said.

“Whether anybody says it or not, I am saying it once again and you can quote me anywhere, anyday and I will prove it to you.

“Why will you demand five items and you and granted and you refuse to take it.. which struggle, agitation or uprising across the world has ever succeeded without leadership?.

“100 per cent, I agree (with the agitations of the protesters) but if you look at what is happening today, you will have no option than to classify it as politically motivated”.

According to him, it is a “ploy to set we the youths of this country against one another.”