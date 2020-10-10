EndSARS Protests: Buhari Calls For Calm, Orders IGP To Address Nigerians’ Concerns

On the third day of the ongoing #EndSARS Protest, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally addressed the protesters demanding the scrapping of the police Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

On Friday night, the President via his twitter handle announced that he has instructed the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to “conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians” about police brutality.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo was also present at the meeting held at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

At the meeting, the President declared the determination of his administration to reform the police but appealed to Nigerians to be calm and peaceful.

Buhari also noted that he has given firm instructions to the IGP to address the concerns of Nigerians regarding the excesses of the Nigeria Police Force.

He urged Nigerians to support the police in the discharge of their constitutional duties which is the protection of the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians.