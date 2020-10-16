EndSARS: Protesters Rain Curses On Me: Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has revealed that he has been receiving curses from Nigerians through phone calls and text messages over a false report that he advised his principal to shun protesters.

Adesina stated in an article he wrote titled: “An Enemy of the People’ published on Thursday evening.

Also Read: #EndSARS: Nigerians Recount Their Horrible Ordeals In The Hands Of Thugs In Police Uniform

￼Adesina denied that he advised President Buhari for whatever reasons on the End SARS protesters, but said an online platform falsely accused him that he told Buhari to “ignore the protests and not give in to the demands of ‘Twitter warriors’.

He explained that his telephone numbers were posted on social media, thereby, making people reach out to him with curses.