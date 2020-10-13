EndSARS protesters lose their cool, sings Davido’s Fem to Gov Sanwo-Olu as he addressed them at Alausa (video)

#EndSARS protesters sang Davido’s FEM to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, when he came out to address them outside the state government house in Alausa today October 13.

The protesters had marched to the state government house to demand the end to police brutality. The governor came out to meet with them but as he was making his address, the DJ who came along with the protesters started playing Davido’s ‘FEM’.

The protesters began to sing, forcing the governor to stop his speech. He received the petition from them and promised to hang it over to President Buhari whom he is going to see in Abuja later today.