EndSARS Protesters Keep Vigil In Lagos Assembly Again, Insist Rogue Police Unit Must Be Scrapped

Despite the speech from President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country, the protesters in Lagos have resolved to stay up and protest at the entrance of the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa, Lagos.

Recall that the President called for calm on Friday as he expressed that reforms are underway in the Nigeria Police Force.

However, the ongoing demonstration which lasted till daybreak on Saturday, October 10, held in a bid to ensure that the authorities understand that rather than a reform proposed for the police unit, total disbandment is what is desired by the Nigerian people.