#EndSARS protesters across the country both online and offline, are currently holding a candle light vigil to mourn souls lost to police brutality in Nigeria.

From Lagos, to Port Harcourt, to Abuja and other major cities in the county, protesters have shared photos from their various protest venues carrying out the ceremony.

Some held candles up while some made EndSARS arts with candles. Protesters online also joined by tweeting prayers with candle emojis.

Seer more photos below;