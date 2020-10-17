EndSARS: Protesters hail Policeman who saved a woman who insulted demonstrators from mob action in Abuja

The ongoing #EndSARS protest around the country is surely a heated one with many angry youths fighting against police brutality.

However, the protest against police brutality by Nigerian youth in Abuja, the country’s capital city, took a lighter mood when the protesters celebrated a police officer.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter, who was at the scene, noticed a sudden shift in attention of the protesters to the other side of the road where an elderly woman, most likely in her fifties, engaged in a heated argument with one of the protesters.

The woman was surrounded in no time by the protesters who challenged the woman for shouting at one of them.

The officer with his service pistol strapped against his trousers whisked the woman in her native cream-coloured attire away from the fuming protesters.

Having successfully flagged down a cab, which speedily drove the woman from the scene, the protesters, in return, lifted the police officer into the air, singing “you are a leader, you are a leader, you are a leader.”

The officer carefully coordinated the protesters back to the main road where he implored them to continue their peaceful protest.

The unnamed officer, in essence, exhibited a trait many of the protesters said is lacking in many Nigerian security operatives, one of the reasons for the #EndSARS campaign in many cities across the country.

Watch videos of how the man was celebrated below:

[embedded content]