#EndSARS protesters break into Lagos International Airport (Videos)

Published

13 mins ago

on

#EndSARS protesters break into Lagos International Airport (Videos)

Young Nigerians protesting against SARS brutality, under the #EndSARS movement, stormed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos state.

The protesters in their hundreds are preventing movement in and out of the busiest airport in the country.

Nationwide protests have been going on over the past 11 days, demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings, but since it began, this is the first time protesters would disrupt activities inside an airport.

Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Arrest Of #EndSARS Protesters In Kano

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Arrest Of #EndSARS Protesters In Kano

Actress, Genevieve Nnaji slammed Department of State Services (DSS) after reports emerged that they have arrested protesters in Kano.

Genevieve, who has been very supportive of the nationwide protest against police brutality and bad governance, saw the news on Twitter and reacted angrily to it.

In Nnaji’s words:

“Hope y’all have a big enough cell because we are all leaders. Unlike you who was appointed to serve us. At what point did you go from ‘what you will do for the people’ during your campaign, to what you will do to us now?? Anyway, Sha #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndSARS”

"Join the protest if you are not happy with your welfare" – 2baba tells police officers

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

“Join the protest if you are not happy with your welfare” – 2baba tells police officers

 

Tuface Idibia, Nigerian music entertainer has encouraged security agencies to join the ongoing #endsars protest against police killings and brutality.

2baba made this know in a tweet he sent out on Monday.

According to him,  since the ongoing protest is aimed towards achieving a better Nigeria, it is necessary for security agents to join if they are not pleased with their welfare.

‘Police!! Military!!! and all security agencies!! If una no happy about una welfare make una join this movement for a better naija. Una no be slave,’ he wrote in a tweet.

Suspected bandits set police station ablze in Edo

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Suspected bandits set police station ablze in Edo

There has been chaos today, October 19 as the #EndSARS protest took a drastic turn in Edo State.

This comes after the hoodlums stormed Oko prison in the state and set the prisoners free.

Suspected bandits have set ablaze the Ugbekun Police Station in Benin City, the Edo State capital this morning .

This comes after the hoodlums stormed Oko prison in the state and set the prisoners free.

See Video Below;

