EndSARS Protesters Block Lekki Toll Gate

Despite the disbandment of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit on Sunday, #EndSARS protesters took to the street of Lagos on Monday to block the ever-busy Lekki Toll Gate.

This continued protest comes after previous disbandment of the notorious police unit which failed to be implemented.

The protesting youths have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to issue an executive order to back up the statement of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday.

The Nigerian youths protesting are also demanding the prosecution and mental evaluation of SARS officers found culpable of the illegal activities.

To press home their demands, the #EndSARS protesters on Monday morning have blocked vehicles from going or out of Lekki, thereby heavy traffic on the road.

