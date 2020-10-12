EndSARS protesters block Lekki toll gate as they reject IGP’s solution to end SARS & deploy SARS officers to other factions (video)

Though the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, announced yesterday, October 11, that SARS has been dissolved and its officers will be deployed to other factions of the police, Nigerians are not pleased and have continued the end SARS protests.

This morning, a number of protesters formed a human chain at the Lekki toll gate, demanding that the government ends SARS completely.

“End SARS now, not deployment,” the protesters chanted as they blocked the toll gate, preventing commuters from going through.

Nigerians on Twitter have stated that this isn’t the first time promise has been made to disband SARS, the only difference this time being the language used, yet nothing gets done. Some pointed out that having the same rogue officers deployed to other units in the force will mean that the assault on the youths will continue, albeit in a different form.

A form making the rounds asking Nigerians to tick their demands, has seen people simply asking the authorities to end SARS completely and not redeploy the officers.

Don Jazzy, shared the form demanding SARS is completely dissolved and wrote in the caption: “Our response to the IG. No time #endSars #endpolicebrutality.

Below is a video of the protest this morning at Lekki toll gate: