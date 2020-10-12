EndSARS protesters block Lagos Airport

The #EndSARS protesters have blocked the access road to the Muritala Mohammed Airport in Lagos state.

The protesters grounded vehicular traffic along the expressway to a halt.

The protest against the notorious police unit got to a climax last week, with youth marching in several major cities across Nigeria.

Although the police unit has been disbanded by the IGP Mohammed Adamu, young Nigerians are still calling for major reforms of the Nigerian Police Force.

According to reports from social media, the protest started at 10 am.

Watch the video below: