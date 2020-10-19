Connect with us

Phone thief nabbed during #EndSARS protest

Published

3 hours ago

on

A phone thief has been apprehended by #EndSARS protesters in Lekki.

The 25-year-old man, Yusuf Lawal was caught for allegedly stealing a phone.

The suspect said to be from Ojuelegba area of the state, was nabbed on Saturday and handed over to the police at Maroko Police Station.

However, the stolen phone was not recovered as the suspect already passed on the phone to his fleeing gang members.

It was gathered that the Police are working on the useful information gathered from him to track down his gang members who are at large.

#EndSARS protesters break into Lagos International Airport (Videos)

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Young Nigerians protesting against SARS brutality, under the #EndSARS movement, stormed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos state.

The protesters in their hundreds are preventing movement in and out of the busiest airport in the country.

Nationwide protests have been going on over the past 11 days, demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings, but since it began, this is the first time protesters would disrupt activities inside an airport.

#EndSARS Protesters take over apple junction in Festac, Lagos

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Some Nigerians protesting against police brutality have taken over apple junction in Festac area of Lagos state causing serious gridlock.

The protesters with different banners are calling for end to police brutality. They blocked roads while asking to be heard by the government.

Watch video below:

Yul Edochie calls for Buhari’s resignation

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Popular actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, who had signified interest to contest the presidency in the forthcoming elections in 2019 has called for the resignation of President Buhari.

He made the call via his Twitter handle on Monday afternoon, October 19.

According to Yul, President Buhari was very vocal during the Goodluck Jonathan administration and called for the resignation of the former President on the basis of poor performance.

He opined that President Buhari has performed worse than Jonathan, therefore he should resign from office.

”President Buhari was very vocal during the previous Govt. He called for Goodluck’s resignation on the basis of poor performance. Today Buhari’s performance is worse than that of Jonathan. We put our hopes in him & he failed us. I call for Buhari’s resignation. #ENDBADGOVERNANCE” he tweeted.

