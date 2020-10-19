EndSARS: ‘Protesters Are Not Here To Cause Chaos’ – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the #EndSARS protesters demanding widespread police reform and good governance across the country are not chaos makers.

This is coming at a time when there have been reports of the government planning to deploy troops of the Nigerian military to control the situation which has heightened the tension in the country.

Reacting to the reports, the former lawmaker from Kaduna stated that the protesters are not mischief-makers as being reported in some quarters but rather people who want the chaos in the country to end.

