Trending
#EndSARS: ‘Protesters Are Not Here To Cause Chaos’ – Shehu Sani
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the #EndSARS protesters demanding widespread police reform and good governance across the country are not chaos makers.
This is coming at a time when there have been reports of the government planning to deploy troops of the Nigerian military to control the situation which has heightened the tension in the country.
Also Read: BREAKING: #EndSARS Protesters Shut Alausa Secretariat
Reacting to the reports, the former lawmaker from Kaduna stated that the protesters are not mischief-makers as being reported in some quarters but rather people who want the chaos in the country to end.
See the post below:
The protesters are not here to cause chaos but to end it.#EndSARS
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 19, 2020
Trending
BREAKING: Abuja #EndSARS Protesters Block Kuje, Airport Road
#EndSARS protesters have blocked the Kuje road leading to the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua expressway.
The protesters also blocked the Airport road, preventing motorists from the right of way.
Although it has been reported that Soldiers have blocked the initial venue of the planned #EndSARS protest in Abuja.
Also Read: #EndSARS: For Some Of Us, SARS Has Been Beneficial – Gov Sule
The military officers were stationed at the popular Aya roundabout early Monday morning, with a roadblock and barricade.
Also, police officers are stationed in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters with Armoured Personnel Carrier and water cannons.
The protesters gathered at the Kuje road and the Airport road to press home their demands.
Trending
BREAKING: #EndSARS Protesters Shut Alausa Secretariat
The demand for widespread police reforms by #EndSARS protesters enters its 12th day and it doesn’t seem as if the protesting youths are backing out soon.
On Monday morning, the protesters stormed the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa and prevented workers from gaining access to the premises.
Also Read: #EndSARS: Defence Minister Warns Protesters Against Breaching National Security
They blocked all the entrance to the Secretariat and motorists and pedestrians were turned back from coming out and going into the premises.
The Governor’s road had remained one of the major venues where the protesters gather every day with some even sleeping overnight to continue the protest the next day.
Trending
#EndSARS: FG Should Not Act As If People Trust Them – Seun Kuti
Popular singer, Seun Kuti has expressed that the reason for the continued #EndSARS protests across the country is as a result of lack f trust from the citizens in the Nigerian government.
He called on the government to meet the protesters’ demands and avoid taking decisions based on the belief that it had the trust of the people.
“This government should not act as if people trust them,” he said during an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics. “They should not wear that toga for themselves. That is what I am saying.”
Also Read: #EndSARS protesters in Edo block highway to cook Sunday lunch
Seun also expressed that the government has not come to grasp what is being demanded and what the protest is about.
“People should not sit in their high offices in Abuja. Bring yourself off your high horse. Come and relate with the people that just voted for you. Come and really hear what is going on,” he said.
Trending
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Rapper M.I Abaga Launches Search For Man Who Approached His 15-Year-Old Niece
- Entertainment23 hours ago
#EndSARS: Banky W Calls For IGP Adamu’s Resignation
- Entertainment24 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘Nigerian Police Officers Should Protest Too’ – Adekunle Gold
- News Feed22 hours ago
Cossy Ojiakor joins #EndSARS with her full chest (video)
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Comedian Bovi Reacts To Video Of Male Usher Trying To Seize Female Church Member’s Phone
- Entertainment23 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘Our Eyes Are Open Till 2023’ – Actor Frank Donga Tells Politicians
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Nigerians React To Video Of Male Usher Trying To Seize Female Church Member’s Phone
- News Feed22 hours ago
Buhari’s Govt Is Funnier Than I Am — Comedian Bovi