Abuja #EndSARS protester dies after he was stabbed (Photos)

The news of An EndSARS protester who was stabbed yesterday by thugs in Kubwa, Abuja, is currently the talk of social media

The EndSARS protester, identified as Anthony Onome Unuode, who was stabbed yesterday, October 17th, by thugs in Kubwa, Abuja, has died today.

According to reports online Anthony has been very active since the protest started. His friends have taken to social media to mourn him and share photos of him on his hospital bed.

“This is my friend Anthony Onome Unuode! He has been very active with this protest #EndSARS for a week now! He was stabbed by thugs yesterday at Kubwa Abuja, during the protest! He died today! ” wrote a friend of his on Twitter.