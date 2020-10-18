News Feed
Abuja #EndSARS protester dies after he was stabbed (Photos)
The news of An EndSARS protester who was stabbed yesterday by thugs in Kubwa, Abuja, is currently the talk of social media
The EndSARS protester, identified as Anthony Onome Unuode, who was stabbed yesterday, October 17th, by thugs in Kubwa, Abuja, has died today.
According to reports online Anthony has been very active since the protest started. His friends have taken to social media to mourn him and share photos of him on his hospital bed.
“This is my friend Anthony Onome Unuode! He has been very active with this protest #EndSARS for a week now! He was stabbed by thugs yesterday at Kubwa Abuja, during the protest! He died today! ” wrote a friend of his on Twitter.
This is my friend Anthony Onome Unuode! He has been very active with this protest #EndSARS for a week now! He was stabbed by thugs yesterday at Kubwa Abuja, during the protest! He died today! @aproko_doctor @segalink @Peruzzi @davido
We can’t stop now! pic.twitter.com/KXfdGjGodQ
— RIAH (@ree_vigilus) October 18, 2020
Cossy Ojiakor joins #EndSARS with her full chest (video)
Cossy Orjiakor, actress cum singer on Sunday joined the #endsars protest in Lagos.
The actress, notorious for her big boobs, shared a video on her Instagram page which was pictured on the stage at the protest ground at Lekki tollgate, giving her own recount with her experience with the now-disbanded special anti-robbery squad.
The actress who spoke in pidgin revealed that she a year old today as she encourages the protesters to keep at it. However, she disclosed that they had refused her audience at first.
The video also catches her bouncing on stage together with her boobs.
Watch video below;
Buhari’s Govt Is Funnier Than I Am — Comedian Bovi
Popular Comedia, Bovi Ugboma has lambasted the president Muhammmadu Buhari-led administration over the ongoing #endsars protests rocking the country.
Bovi said he feels like he’s a failure because his president and his administration are funnier than him the comedian.
Bovi reacting to how the president is handling the demands of the youth in regards to protesting against police brutality said the government is even funnier than him.
To him, the Buhari led administration is a big joke when it comes to the current situation ongoing in the country and across the globe where everyone is demanding for good governance.
I feel like I’m a failure because my government is funnier than me! #EndSARS #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera
— Bovi (@officialBovi) October 18, 2020
Adesua defends Banky from man who said he is trying to divide the youths
Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi has defended her husband, singer and politician, Banky W, from people saying he is a politician and is trying to use a divide and conquer strategy on the youths.
This is coming after a twitter user advised #EndSARS protesters to resist Banky W, as he has been sent to use divide and conquer strategy on the youths.
Adesua then jumped in, saying she will and cannot allow his name to be dragged in the mud, as he has marched, given food out in protests, cleaned the streets and more.
Read as she wrote on twitter;
“What you are doing is so wrong. The person you are talking about ran AGAINST the powers that be. To the detriment of his own income, his family and spoke out against these issues. Has always spoken out against these issues. What he posted, the youth that you see asked him to help
He contested under a party that wasn’t known. Used his own income. Gave up endorsements to run. There are people that are good that will try to run for office and they should do it without being afraid that they will be targeted because they tried to run to make the system better\
We are here to fight for Nigeria and EVERYONE that wants the good of this nation should be allowed to fight for it. Trying to divide people and use someone as a scapegoat because you don’t like a suggestion is WRONG. The government is the problem, not Banky.
He hasn’t been sent to divide. He isn’t working with any government and I will and cannot wait back and allow his name to be dragged in the mud. He has marched, given food out in protests, cleaned the streets and done it anonymously for the most part.
Please do not do this. We have a common enemy. We have a common goal and it is to #EndSARS
We all should really know better. God bless.”
