EndSars Protester Jimoh Isiaq Killed In Ogbomosho, Seven Others Injured

As the #EndSARS protest rages on across the nation, a young Nigerian, Jimoh Isiaq was shot in Ogbomosho during the protest on Saturday and later died from the resulting injuries.

This news was confirmed by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on Saturday night.

Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) October 10, 2020

Eyewitnesses said Isiaq was standing along the road when he was shot by the Nigerian police.

Also Read: Celebrity Week-In-Review: Tiwa Savage, Falz, Tacha, Others Lead #EndSARS Protest

He was rushed to Bowen University Teaching Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

However, the Oyo State police command, in a statement on Saturday, denied that they were involved in shooting at protesters.

Governor Makinde also announced that seven other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Protests began earlier in the week in different parts of Nigeria over continued harassment of young people by the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protestors are demanding the disbandment of the unit which has become notorious for extrajudicial killings, kidnapping, extortion, and intimidation.