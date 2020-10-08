EndSars Protest: ‘Your Actions Will Make Nigeria A Better Place’ – Mr P Thanks Falz, Runtown

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye alias Mr P, has appreciated Falz, Runtown and Tiwa Savage for embarking on the #EndSARS peaceful protest.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the former P-Square member applauds their courage, adding that posterity will remember their actions for good. He also revealed that he will be joining them for the protest to hold next week.

His tweet reads thus:

“Weldon @falzthebahdguy @iRuntown @TiwaSavage @tokstarr and everyone who came out for the #EndSarsProtests today! Your actions will make Nigeria a better place! I will definitely Join you guys in next weeks’ Protest”

Read Also: “Nobody has a perfect life” – Davido’s fiancee, Chioma says

Mr P is gearing up to release a new album titled ‘The Prodigal’.

See his tweet below: