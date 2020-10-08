EndSARS Protest: ‘You Don’t Have To Rely On Celebrities, You Didn’t Call On Us When You Voted On BBNaija’ – Tiwa Savage

Popular singer, Tiwa Savage has joined her colleagues and other Nigerians to protest against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The singer, who hit the streets of Lagos with radio host, Toke Makinwa, had an Instagram live session where she encouraged youths to take action by also using their social media platforms to advocate for change.

Savage revealed that she is traveling soon and she did not want to miss the opportunity to lend her voice.

The single mother of one also chastised those making fun of the protest.

Savage said that Nigerians do not have to rely on celebrities as she mentioned that they did not call on them when they were voting for their favorite housemates on popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

