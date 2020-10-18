News Feed
Nkechi Blessing says #EndSARS protest will give ladies husband this year more than Shiloh
Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has said the End SARS protests will lead to marriages as it’s an avenue for young people to meet and find love.
Already, there have been stories of protesters who have started relationships with people they met while out protesting.
Actress Nkechi Blessing believes more of this will happen.
She shared a post that reads:
“Protest will give ladies husband this year more than Shiloh. If you like continue staying in your house.”
Cossy Ojiakor joins #EndSARS with her full chest (video)
Cossy Orjiakor, actress cum singer on Sunday joined the #endsars protest in Lagos.
The actress, notorious for her big boobs, shared a video on her Instagram page which was pictured on the stage at the protest ground at Lekki tollgate, giving her own recount with her experience with the now-disbanded special anti-robbery squad.
The actress who spoke in pidgin revealed that she a year old today as she encourages the protesters to keep at it. However, she disclosed that they had refused her audience at first.
The video also catches her bouncing on stage together with her boobs.
Watch video below;
Buhari’s Govt Is Funnier Than I Am — Comedian Bovi
Popular Comedia, Bovi Ugboma has lambasted the president Muhammmadu Buhari-led administration over the ongoing #endsars protests rocking the country.
Bovi said he feels like he’s a failure because his president and his administration are funnier than him the comedian.
Bovi reacting to how the president is handling the demands of the youth in regards to protesting against police brutality said the government is even funnier than him.
To him, the Buhari led administration is a big joke when it comes to the current situation ongoing in the country and across the globe where everyone is demanding for good governance.
I feel like I’m a failure because my government is funnier than me! #EndSARS #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera
— Bovi (@officialBovi) October 18, 2020
Abuja #EndSARS protester dies after he was stabbed (Photos)
The news of An EndSARS protester who was stabbed yesterday by thugs in Kubwa, Abuja, is currently the talk of social media
The EndSARS protester, identified as Anthony Onome Unuode, who was stabbed yesterday, October 17th, by thugs in Kubwa, Abuja, has died today.
According to reports online Anthony has been very active since the protest started. His friends have taken to social media to mourn him and share photos of him on his hospital bed.
“This is my friend Anthony Onome Unuode! He has been very active with this protest #EndSARS for a week now! He was stabbed by thugs yesterday at Kubwa Abuja, during the protest! He died today! ” wrote a friend of his on Twitter.
This is my friend Anthony Onome Unuode! He has been very active with this protest #EndSARS for a week now! He was stabbed by thugs yesterday at Kubwa Abuja, during the protest! He died today! @aproko_doctor @segalink @Peruzzi @davido
We can’t stop now! pic.twitter.com/KXfdGjGodQ
— RIAH (@ree_vigilus) October 18, 2020
