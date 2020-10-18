Nkechi Blessing says #EndSARS protest will give ladies husband this year more than Shiloh

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has said the End SARS protests will lead to marriages as it’s an avenue for young people to meet and find love.

Already, there have been stories of protesters who have started relationships with people they met while out protesting.

Actress Nkechi Blessing believes more of this will happen.

She shared a post that reads:

“Protest will give ladies husband this year more than Shiloh. If you like continue staying in your house.”