EndSARS protest: This opportunity must not be wasted, we may never have another opportunity in a lifetime — Singer Timi Dakolo

Singer Timi Dakolo is back again and has advised #EndSARS protesters to ensure that this opportunity is not wasted.

The singer who noted that this opportunity may never come again in a lifetime, called for mobilization of thinkers and a structure to pull things through. Dakolo also asked everyone to be focus and never take their eye off the goal.

He tweeted;

This opportunity that has been presented to Us must not be wasted,i repeat,It must not be wasted. We may never have another in this lifetime . A golden opportunity to level the playground for every Nigerian.We need thinkers and structure to pull this thing through.

Keep your eyes on the goal,please don’t loose focus. We are this together. It is Our Nigeria.