EndSARS protest: Stop relying on celebrities. You didn’t rely on us when you voted in BBN — Singer Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has slammed Nigerian youths and urged them to stop relying on Nigerian celebrities to get things done.

She made this known as she joined the Lagos state #EndSARS protest led by singer Runtown and Falz.

“This is serious, this isn’t the time to joke. Nigerian youths, you guys need to wakeup, there are people out there that have lost children to this thing.

This is why they don’t take us serious, they think Nigerian youths are lazy, and all we want to do is just ‘Jaiye’. Do you want to die a joke?

You don’t have to rely on celebrities, you did not need celebrities when you guys were voting on big brother, we can all do this, we all need each other.” Tiwa said.