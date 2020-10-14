EndSARS Protest Hits Kogi Capital

Despite the disbandment of SARS and creation of SWAT, the #EndSARS protesters stormed the Lugard House Lokoja in Kogi to protest against police brutality, extortion and extrajudicial killings.

The protesting youths gathered in front of the Government House and demanded to see Governor Yahaya Bello.

According to reports, plea by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Jamiu Asuku, to calm the protesters down fell on deaf ears.

Also Read: #EndSWAT: Stay Home Or Avoid Ikeja, LASTMA Tells Lagosians

According to Mr. Asiku, Governor Bello was in attendance at the weekly state Executive Council meeting.

The protesters insisted they will not vacate the front of the government house until the Governor addresses them.